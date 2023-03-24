Welcome to the weekend! From camping without the crowds to combining wine with good books, here’s our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- This little pizza shop wedged into the bottom of a house has everything going for it, big time — here’s restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement’s full report.
- Nearly 40 Southeast Seattle restaurants are participating in the 12th annual Plate of Nations event by offering set plates for $25 or $35 March 24-April 9. Here are our food writer’s six favorite meal deals.
- Try a different kind of red sauce with this quick-to-make romesco pasta dish.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are four to choose from, including “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Lost King” and “A Good Person.”
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on various streaming services, including “Lucky Hank” on AMC+ and “Up Here” on Hulu.
- “Love Is Blind,” in which singles go on dates without seeing the other and don’t reveal what they look like until they’re engaged, returns to Netflix on March 24. Here’s what we know about this season, which is based in Seattle (watch out for spoilers) and what the cast members think about the Seattle dating scene.
Books
- Drink Books, the latest store featured in our Neighborhood Reads series, combines two of life’s great pleasures: a glass of wine and a good read.
Arts and community events
- In Seattle Public Theater and Reboot Theatre Company’s coproduction of the 1963 musical “110 in the Shade,” clever directorial choices created opportunities for new meaning as well as new obstacles to overcome, our reviewer writes. The play runs through April 9.
- Check out the first-ever Make Believe Seattle film festival, which runs through the weekend. It will include a host of genre-spanning film screenings, live podcast recordings, a movie trivia game night and a closing-night awards ceremony.
- On Saturday, Seattle Pro Musica will perform “The Glimmer,” composed by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate and based on a poem by Washington state poet laureate Rena Priest. The performance is part of a series honoring the choral ensemble’s 50th anniversary.
- On Sunday, the Seattle chamber music series Byron Schenkman & Friends will combine the old and the new with a premiere by acclaimed composer Caroline Shaw.
Outdoors and
travel
- Many nature lovers wait for peak summer to break out the tent, but you can camp in coastal parks with fewer neighbors during shoulder season
at these five Western Washington campgrounds.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
