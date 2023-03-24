Welcome to the weekend! From camping without the crowds to combining wine with good books, here’s our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

This little pizza shop wedged into the bottom of a house has everything going for it, big time — here’s restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement’s full report.

Nearly 40 Southeast Seattle restaurants are participating in the 12th annual Plate of Nations event by offering set plates for $25 or $35 March 24-April 9. Here are our food writer’s six favorite meal deals.

Try a different kind of red sauce with this quick-to-make romesco pasta dish.

Movies and TV

Books

Drink Books, the latest store featured in our Neighborhood Reads series, combines two of life’s great pleasures: a glass of wine and a good read.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and t Travel

Many nature lovers wait for peak summer to break out the tent, but you can camp in coastal parks with fewer neighbors during shoulder season , at these five Western Washington campgrounds.

Lifestyle