Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out (along with just about every other person in Western Washington), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming sun-filled days.
Eats and drinks
- Check out Areeya Thai and Noodle — which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this July — and Sweet Moon in Lynnwood, which complement each other with their curry and dessert menus.
- Make this recipe for tea cakes and strawberry marmalade for a tasty slice of Black history.
- Craving a glass of wine but don’t know where to start? Here’s how to use wine-competition results to discover some officially winning bottles.
- Make this recipe for vegan corn chowder — with help from Communion’s Kristi Brown.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three opening, including Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and horror flick “The Black Phone.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Music
- Dance all weekend long with these new Washington albums that are worth adding to your rotation.
Arts and community events
- For the first time in two years, the Seattle Pride Parade will return in-person to Fourth Avenue on Sunday, and 500,000 people are expected to crowd the streets of downtown Seattle to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the biggest parade in Washington. Plus, check out other local Pride events, Midsommarfest, Taste of White Center and more fun around Seattle.
- Visit an art exhibit, guided tour, lectures and workshops taking place this weekend exploring the art and culture of Ukraine.
Outdoors and travel
- The trails are going to be crowded this weekend, especially with Annette, Source and Snow lakes closed for maintenance this summer. Consider these six hikes to other lakes near Snoqualmie Pass.
- There’s more to Vancouver Island, B.C., than Victoria. From water fun and coastal hikes to fresh eats, here’s a guide to exploring south Vancouver Island.
- Want to travel like a pro this summer? Here’s your guide to having a smooth and stress-free summer vacation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.