Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Check out this list of Seattle-area places to eat, drink and party at with LGBTQ+ owners for this year’s Pride — with highlights from Frelard Tamales, The Flora Bakehouse and Saint John’s.
- Make this recipe for a lemon blueberry parfait, which comes together in 30 minutes, looks impressive and is a great sweet treat to serve at a summertime gathering.
- If you associate rye flour only with flavors of molasses and caraway, take another look with this recipe for ginger rye shortbread. Plus, it’s very low protein, so it bakes somewhat like pastry flour.
- Local cheddar and home-roasted peppers boost this recipe for the childhood classic pimiento cheese.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Check out Kaleena Bliss of Seattle’s Conversation and Brian Madayag of Edmonds’ Barkada representing the West Coast on the June 19 episode of Food Network’s “Beachside Brawl.”
- Tune into The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday, where a Kent breeder will be judging the pooches.
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are five to choose from, including “Lightyear” and the latest from Phil Tippett.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- If we’re lucky enough to see the sun this weekend, spend some time outside enjoying one of these newly released summer paperbacks.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate Juneteenth at these local events, plus summer solstice, Father’s Day, Pride month events and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- As Western Washington remains stuck between spring and summer, consider these tips for hiking during shoulder seasons — when you could see sunshine or snow.
- June means it’s finally cucumber planting season — here’s what to know before you dig into the dirt.
