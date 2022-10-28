Welcome to Halloween weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming spooktacular days.
Eats and drinks
- Craving somewhere new to eat? Check out dim sum for breakfast plus comforting Hunan-style dishes in Kirkland’s Houghton neighborhood.
- Combine breakfast and Halloween and make this pumpkin French toast recipe. If you’re craving something sweeter, make this pumpkin tiramisu roll recipe from Seattle author’s “Sheet Pan Sweets.”
- Seattle Restaurant Week is back, running through Nov. 5. Here are a half-dozen best-bet recommendations from Seattle Times food writers.
- We’re compiling a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving. Whether you own such a restaurant or know a neighborhood favorite, tell us here!
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are six to choose from, including “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Till.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- From bizarre bite-sized stories to a straight-up psychological thriller, there’s a title for everyone to celebrate spooky season.
Video games
- Like hot sauce, horror games range from mild to merciless. Here are a few video game suggestions for players of all tastes this Halloween.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate the season at West Seattle Harvest Fest, plus Halloween events, Seattle Weaver’s Guild Show and Sale and more.
- Teens and adults, it’s time to leave the young ones at home and check out these not-so-family-friendly spooktacular events.
- Know of a holiday-themed event happening between Thanksgiving and New Year’s? Submit it for inclusion in our holiday events guide.
Outdoors and travel
- There are many ski films (and more outdoors-centric movies) screening around Seattle and streaming everywhere this fall. Check out this slate of outdoorsy films on a rainy day.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
