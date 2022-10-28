Welcome to Halloween weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming spooktacular days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

From bizarre bite-sized stories to a straight-up psychological thriller, there’s a title for everyone to celebrate spooky season.

Video games

Like hot sauce, horror games range from mild to merciless. Here are a few video game suggestions for players of all tastes this Halloween.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

There are many ski films (and more outdoors-centric movies) screening around Seattle and streaming everywhere this fall. Check out this slate of outdoorsy films on a rainy day.

Lifestyle