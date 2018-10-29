Halloween 2018 starts early in business districts and malls all over King County.
Trick-or-treating starts early this Wednesday, in business districts from Sammamish to West Seattle, Northgate to Kent. Dress up the kiddies and let the fun begin. You’ll be home in plenty of time to hit the sidewalks of your own neighborhood, if that’s in your Halloween plans.
Creepy Crawl, Garfield
For ages 5 and younger, toddler gym, snacks, crafts, costumes welcome, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle; free (206-684-4788 or parkways.seattle.gov/page/2/).
Admiral District Trick or Treat
Trick or treat from participating merchants, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle (westsideseattle.com/west-seattle-herald/2018/09/20/admiral-district-halloween-trick-or-treat-back-kids-big-and-little).
Boo Bash at the Beach
Trick or treating, music, games, crafts, for all ages, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Safeway parking lot, 9262 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/page/2/).
Trick or Treat, Columbia City
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- New Dungeons & Dragons book is a real monster
- ‘1,000 Books to Read Before You Die’ author James Mustich on what did (and didn't) make the cut
- An ice skating trail in Safeco Field? Yep — it's coming this winter
- Everything you need to know about the hottest tickets in town: Seattle events for November 2018 VIEW
- New on Netflix in November 2018: 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' 'Outlaw King,' 'House of Cards'
Trick or treat at participating businesses, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Columbia City, Rainier Avenue South from South Edmunds Street to South Hudson Street, Seattle (columbiacityseattle.com/events/).
All Treats, No Tricks, Northgate Mall
Trick or treat at participating businesses for ages 12 and younger in costume, activities, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/stream/all-treats-no-tricks-6019257).
Halloween Trick or Treat, Edmonds
Trick or treat at participating businesses, costume contest for kids, adults and pets, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, flash mob dance 6-6:30 p.m., downtown Edmonds; food bank donations requested (edmondswa.com/events/halloween-extravaganza.html).
Halloween Trick or Treat, Factoria
More Halloween stories
- This Seattle ghost tour freaked us out — and it’ll scare you, too
- A howling good time: Seattle pet owners get creative for Halloween parade
- Behind the scenes at the Georgetown Morgue, a Seattle Halloween tradition
- ‘Halloween’ movie: ‘Pure evil’ is back in wickedly smart, effective sequel
- 66 fun and spooky Halloween events in Greater Seattle
Trick or treat at participating businesses, music, games, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marketplace@Factoria, 4055 Factoria Square Mall S.E., Bellevue (marketplaceatfactoria.com/events_view.asp?eveid=712).
Mall-O-Ween, Crossroads
Trick or treat for kids in costume while supplies last, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, concert 6 p.m., Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue (crossroadsbellevue.com/).
Trick or Treat, Kirkland
Treat or treat through the downtown area, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, downtown Kirkland (explorekirkland.com).
Tricks & Treats, Redmond Town Center
For all ages, in costume, trick-or-treating at merchants, 4-7 p.m. while supplies last Wednesday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/halloween-tricks-treats).
Halloween Happening, Sammamish
Trick or treat for all ages, 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, City Hall, 801 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/).
Des Moines Trick or Treat and Halloween Carnival
Trick or treat at local merchants along Marine View Drive and Seventh Avenue South, 3-6 p.m.; Halloween carnival for ages 12 and younger, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines Field House, 1000 S. 220th St., Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org).
Halloween, Kent Station
Trick or treat at local merchants while supplies last, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, costume contest 4:30 p.m., Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (kentstation.com/).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.