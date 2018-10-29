Halloween 2018 starts early in business districts and malls all over King County.

Trick-or-treating starts early this Wednesday, in business districts from Sammamish to West Seattle, Northgate to Kent. Dress up the kiddies and let the fun begin. You’ll be home in plenty of time to hit the sidewalks of your own neighborhood, if that’s in your Halloween plans.

Creepy Crawl, Garfield

For ages 5 and younger, toddler gym, snacks, crafts, costumes welcome, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle; free (206-684-4788 or parkways.seattle.gov/page/2/).

Admiral District Trick or Treat

Trick or treat from participating merchants, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle (westsideseattle.com/west-seattle-herald/2018/09/20/admiral-district-halloween-trick-or-treat-back-kids-big-and-little).

Boo Bash at the Beach

Trick or treating, music, games, crafts, for all ages, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Safeway parking lot, 9262 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/page/2/).

Trick or Treat, Columbia City

Trick or treat at participating businesses, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Columbia City, Rainier Avenue South from South Edmunds Street to South Hudson Street, Seattle (columbiacityseattle.com/events/).

All Treats, No Tricks, Northgate Mall

Trick or treat at participating businesses for ages 12 and younger in costume, activities, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/stream/all-treats-no-tricks-6019257).

Halloween Trick or Treat, Edmonds

Trick or treat at participating businesses, costume contest for kids, adults and pets, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, flash mob dance 6-6:30 p.m., downtown Edmonds; food bank donations requested (edmondswa.com/events/halloween-extravaganza.html).

Halloween Trick or Treat, Factoria

Trick or treat at participating businesses, music, games, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marketplace@Factoria, 4055 Factoria Square Mall S.E., Bellevue (marketplaceatfactoria.com/events_view.asp?eveid=712).

Mall-O-Ween, Crossroads

Trick or treat for kids in costume while supplies last, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, concert 6 p.m., Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue (crossroadsbellevue.com/).

Trick or Treat, Kirkland

Treat or treat through the downtown area, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, downtown Kirkland (explorekirkland.com).

Tricks & Treats, Redmond Town Center

For all ages, in costume, trick-or-treating at merchants, 4-7 p.m. while supplies last Wednesday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/halloween-tricks-treats).

Halloween Happening, Sammamish

Trick or treat for all ages, 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, City Hall, 801 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/).

Des Moines Trick or Treat and Halloween Carnival

Trick or treat at local merchants along Marine View Drive and Seventh Avenue South, 3-6 p.m.; Halloween carnival for ages 12 and younger, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines Field House, 1000 S. 220th St., Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org).

Halloween, Kent Station

Trick or treat at local merchants while supplies last, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, costume contest 4:30 p.m., Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (kentstation.com/).