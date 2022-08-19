Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Revel in the remaining summer days with a cold one at two new beer gardens on the Eastside. Meanwhile, more sports bars open in the Northend and Southend.

This Japanese bistro will shatter your notions of how ingredients should taste, our critic writes, although you probably won’t be able to get a reservation for months (start planning now!).

Make this recipe for a twist on a bagel and lox sandwich that swaps cream cheese for a honey lemon goat cheese spread, capers for summer squash and bagel for sourdough.

Movies and TV

Books

These five just-released paperbacks could be perfect for your late-summer reading list.

Arts and community events

Security personnel spend more time in museums than most. Here’s what art catches a Frye Art Museum security guard’s eyes as they spend their days watching over a museum’s installations — maybe you’ll find something to check out yourself, too.

Head to the valley and join the fun at Snoqualmie Days Festival, plus the Seattle Aquarium’s After Hours: Dive Bar, Seattle Tattoo Expo and more fun around Seattle.

Outdoors and travel

On an island just northwest of the San Juans, you can take a charming self-guided studio tour, sample spirits made with local honey and visit the goats. Here’s how to enjoy Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Learning how to operate a sea kayak means Puget Sound is just a paddle away. Here’s what you need to know to get rowing around Seattle, including a bit of history.

Check out this guide to Philadelphia where you can see the most essential sights for very little money.

Lifestyle