Eats and drinks
- Revel in the remaining summer days with a cold one at two new beer gardens on the Eastside. Meanwhile, more sports bars open in the Northend and Southend.
- This Japanese bistro will shatter your notions of how ingredients should taste, our critic writes, although you probably won’t be able to get a reservation for months (start planning now!).
- Make this recipe for a twist on a bagel and lox sandwich that swaps cream cheese for a honey lemon goat cheese spread, capers for summer squash and bagel for sourdough.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are eight to choose from, including Idris Elba’s latest and the new “Dragon Ball” film.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- These five just-released paperbacks could be perfect for your late-summer reading list.
Arts and community events
- Security personnel spend more time in museums than most. Here’s what art catches a Frye Art Museum security guard’s eyes as they spend their days watching over a museum’s installations — maybe you’ll find something to check out yourself, too.
- Head to the valley and join the fun at Snoqualmie Days Festival, plus the Seattle Aquarium’s After Hours: Dive Bar, Seattle Tattoo Expo and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- On an island just northwest of the San Juans, you can take a charming self-guided studio tour, sample spirits made with local honey and visit the goats. Here’s how to enjoy Salt Spring Island, B.C.
- Learning how to operate a sea kayak means Puget Sound is just a paddle away. Here’s what you need to know to get rowing around Seattle, including a bit of history.
- Check out this guide to Philadelphia where you can see the most essential sights for very little money.
Lifestyle
