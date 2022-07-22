Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out and enjoying the sun, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

On the hottest of Seattle days, ditch the ice cream and check out these three different kinds of frozen treats to keep you cool and refreshed.

Summer in the Pacific Northwest means berry season. Craving a crisp and cool bite? Grab some fresh berries and make this recipe for a sweet and summery salad.

Most of us “age our wine” on the way home from the store. But if you’d like to keep it around longer, and in good condition, here are a few tips for storing wine at home.

Movies and TV

Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Check out Jordan Peele’s latest, “Nope,” which our critic says is enjoyable but may not compare to his previous films “Get Out” and “Us.”

If you’ve been searching for a new show to watch, tune into “The Bear.” With trauma, family and Italian beef, it’s the show of the summer.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

If you’re not so patiently waiting for Taylor Jenkins Reid’s new release hitting shelves next month, here are a few authors to check out in the meantime.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

For trailhead newbies and seasoned hikers alike, it never hurts to brush up on safety. In the heat of Washington hiking season, here’s how to prep for the trail this summer.

Lifestyle