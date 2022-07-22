By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out and enjoying the sun, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

  • Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Check out Jordan Peele’s latest, “Nope,” which our critic says is enjoyable but may not compare to his previous films “Get Out” and “Us.”
  • If you’ve been searching for a new show to watch, tune into “The Bear.” With trauma, family and Italian beef, it’s the show of the summer.
  • Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle

