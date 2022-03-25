Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re planning a trip to Bellingham, don’t miss the city’s newest steakhouse — plus single-origin coffee, crave-worthy cake and great fried chicken.
- Looking for the perfect small bite fit for any get-together? Mixed with a medley of spices, try this recipe for lamb sliders.
Movies and TV
- The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, March 27. Vote for who you think will win and catch up on fun facts and trivia. Plus, our movie critic weighs in on Oscars predictions and 2022’s pre-ceremony controversy.
- Looking for a movie to see this weekend? Check out “The Lost City” and “Infinite Storm” in Seattle-area theaters.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- If you’re looking for a new book to dive into, our March mystery column showcases reader suggestions of crime novels that made them laugh — plus a recommendation of a novel that helps us remember history.
- Check out Ballard’s Secret Garden Books, a bookstore that has a 45-year history in Seattle’s book-selling community. Today, the bookstore serves children and adults alike.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate spring at Phinney Neighborhood Association’s Holi Festival, plus: U District Cherry Blossom Festival, The Big Taste and other happenings around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Get outside while nature’s carpet is greenest and take this 2.2-mile round-trip Moss Madness walk on the Oxbow Loop Trail.
- Does swarming beaches not match your idea of a fun spring break? Here are pro tips on how to avoid crowds during your vacation.
- If you’re looking to find the last runs of spring skiing, Bluebird Backcountry is a ski area in Kremmling, in the northwest corner of Colorado. It runs entirely without the aid of lifts or vehicles to get uphill.
Lifestyle
- The Seattle Times is gathering responses for a special edition of The Mix. Tell us your experiences, stories and history on the block of 23rd and Union.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.