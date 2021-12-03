Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

In the mood for something sweet? Check out this Little Free Bakery in Magnolia.

The Seattle-area pop-up scene is thriving! If you’re looking for a tasty treat, head to one of these great pop-ups.

Even though we’ve had some surprisingly warm nights recently, the chill is returning — ward it off with this recipe for a nourishing vegetarian wild rice soup.

From fancy Indian food to a hot new vegan place, there’s something for everyone on this list of Puget Sound-area restaurant openings.

Little Saigon might lose two restaurants, plus here’s a list of nine other Seattle-area closures.

Movies and TV

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

November was Native American Heritage Month. Although the calendar has already turned to a new page, here are five books by Native writers you can read any time of year to delve into the rich ancestry and traditions of Indigenous communities.

Arts and community events

Want to explore a museum? Check out MoPOP’s “Contact High” exhibit featuring hip-hop’s most influential photos and the stories behind them. There’s even a section dedicated to Seattle hip-hop artifacts.

There’s a Seattle-area city where it snows every night — head over to Bellevue to discover the magic of Snowflake Lane. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.

Sandbox Percussion’s concert of Northwest composer Andy Akiho’s “Seven Pillars” features metal pipes, a cigar box and more. Here’s an inside look at the show’s inspiration and where you can catch the concert.

Outdoors and travel