Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to venture outside into the sunshine or stay cool at the theater, here are some things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

As the weather gets better, new tasting rooms are rushing to open all over the Greater Seattle area. Here’s the first wave of openings, with nine new bars to sample from.

If you’d rather stay home and try a new recipe, these empanadas are stuffed with a gooey Buffalo chicken filling that is spiced with homemade ranch seasoning.

Movies, TV and streaming

Books

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or new to the hobby, these are the perfect gardening audio books to listen to while you tend to your green space.

Check out Louise Penny’s crime fiction “Gamache” series ahead of her May 15 visit to Seattle.

Arts and community events

Grab the mother figure in your life and check out BonsaiFEST! or other local events to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with.

“ZACH” at ArtsWest takes a nostalgic trip to the ’90s as playwright Christian St. Croix covers difficult topics with a teen sitcom sheen.

In Seattle Opera’s “La Traviata,” director Francesca Zambello provides no gimmicks but plenty of fresh ideas and lots of action, our reviewer writes.

Outdoors and travel

These four outdoor adventures around Puget Sound are made by and for women.

No car? You can still get in a hike with this transit-to-trails service, which will operate on weekends and designated holidays through Labor Day.

Lifestyle