Eats and Drinks

Our food writer asks readers to pace themselves, out of respect for the locals, when they check out this hidden treasure of bar on Mercer Island.

If you’re looking for a museum cafe that goes beyond the typical coffee, cookies and sandwich-fare, look no further. Because these places are good in their own right.

Take a crack at these Dark Chocolate Fudgy Brownies from Mimi Council’s new cookbook, “Effortless Eggless Baking,” which shares substitutions that aren’t difficult to find, complicated to construct or universally expensive.

Fat Tuesday right around the corner on Feb. 21. Get in the Mardi Gras spirit with a muffuletta, an Italian sandwich with a Creole olive relish.

Movies and TV

Books

“Academia is a rich, rich place for writing satire,” said Seattle U professor Sonora Jha, whose latest novel, “The Laughter,” came out Feb. 14.

If you haven’t already, now’s your chance to read “Lessons in Chemistry,” which spent 39 weeks on the bestseller list and is being adapted into an Apple TV+ series, before author Bonnie Garmus comes to Seattle on Feb. 23.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Though spring is inching ever closer, it’s not too late for a winter adventure this year. Check out six guided activities from Seattle-area outfitters like Mountain Madness and REI.

Lifestyle