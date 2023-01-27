Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and Drinks

Follow our Neighborhood Eats writer to Lynnwood to sample some traditional Korean street food and comforting Lao dishes from two of the area’s best Asian eateries.

In celebration of Dick’s Drive-In’s 69th anniversary on Saturday Jan. 28, the Seattle burger joint will be charging 19 cents for a burger, the original 1954 price.

If you aren’t a fan of sweet desserts, this is the perfect tart for you: Blood orange is a subtle, sweeter and less acidic orange.

Movies and TV

Want to catch up on the nominated films before the March 12 Academy Awards ceremony? Here’s where to see or stream them in the Seattle area.

Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on various streaming services, including “Poker Face” on Peacock and “Shotgun Wedding” on Prime Video.

Books

The best book-related podcasts are like eavesdropping on intimate conversations, and these are writer Emma Levy’s three favorites.

The new cookbook “The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food,” by former OB/GYN Annie Fenn, offers 100 recipes for a brain-healthy diet.

Arts and community events

The Disabled List Comedy Festival, which organizers believe is the first disability-focused comedy festival in the Pacific Northwest, takes place Jan. 27-28.

Karen Rodriguez gives a fully realized performance as 15-year-old Júlia in Seattle Rep’s purposeful staging of this adaptation of the young-adult novel “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.”

Outdoors and travel

Take this short trek in Capitol Hill to view seven vibrant murals touching on topics from Black Lives Matter to abortion.

Get outside by following these pro tips for imagining and designing your dream Pacific Northwest garden.

Lifestyle

Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.