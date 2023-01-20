Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats & Drinks

Lunar New Year starts on Sunday. Here are six local restaurants and bars with specials to celebrate the occasion.

Pasta dishes like this rice noodles and white fish recipe are a great way to use aromatics while trying to create something new.

This winter, why not make a big mug of spiced chai? It’s easy and aromatherapeutic, and, if you have a well-stocked kitchen, you might not even have to go to the store.

Movies and TV

Books

Katie Yamasaki’s new children’s book highlights her grandfather Minoru Yamasaki, who grew up in Seattle and designed Pacific Science Center and the original World Trade Center.

Aubrey Gordon shouldn’t have had to write her new book, “You Just Need to Lose Weight,” On Nutrition columnist Carrie Dennet writes. “But I’m glad she did.”

Arts and community events

Mayumi Tsutakawa shares insight on the early works of her father, Northwest artist George Tsutakawa. Stop by the Cascadia Art Museum to see some of his sketches, watercolors and more.

At “UW Dance Presents,” Jan. 20-22, two of the pieces are new works grounded in deep investigations of the history and spirit of jazz music.

Outdoors and travel

“52 Ways to Nature: Washington” author Lauren Braden offers five ideas for winter fun in our state.

After three interrupted seasons, Whistler Blackcomb is back in easy reach. Here are eight things you may have forgotten about that make it a bucket-list ski destination.

Lifestyle