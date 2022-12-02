Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Find a classic dim sum cart experience and some tasty barbecue in Edmonds.
- We’ve collected classic and contemporary recipes for bakers at every skill level. Check out our holiday cookie guide and choose your own adventure.
- We’re compiling a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day, so, whether you own such a restaurant or know of one, tell us here!
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are four to choose from, including “Violent Night” and “Salvatore.”
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and other services.
Books
- Need a gift, or just something to read on a chilly fall afternoon? These eight brand-new paperbacks include something for everyone on your list.
- Check out these four new young adult novels reviewed by two Seattle teens, from a supernatural thriller to an urban fantasy.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate Christmas the Victorian way at Fort Nisqually’s Christmas Regale, plus The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition, a holiday cookie decorating class and more.
Outdoors and travel
- This week’s bounty of snow has given skiers a unique gift: a full complement of ski areas all open for business by the first week of December.
- Yes, you can ride your bike in winter despite the rain. Start with these Seattle cycling routes (and suburban honorable mentions) and tips for winter riding.
- Try one of these five family-friendly Cascade snowshoe jaunts.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.