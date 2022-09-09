Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do, including selections from our Fall Arts Guide, in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Make this recipe for a perfectly baked crostini smothered with creamy ricotta, topped with grilled peaches and prosciutto, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Movies and TV
- There’s a lot of must-see TV this upcoming fall to add to your watch list, from historical drama “The Serpent Queen” to “Star Wars” series “Andor,” “American Gigolo” and “Walker: Independence.”
- If movies are more your speed, check out these 10 movies to add to your watch list in fall 2022, too.
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this weekend? Here are three to choose from, including “Barbarian” and “Medieval.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- These five books from debut authors are worth having on your radar in fall 2022. Plus, check out these eight books our writers are looking forward to this fall.
- Visit this new Black-owned Central District bookstore that celebrates Black love.
Arts and community events
- The Jackson Street Jazz Walk brings music, community and legacy to the Central District, plus Leschi ArtWalk, Woodinville Wine Ride and more fun around Seattle.
- There’s a packed slate of classical ballet, contemporary dance, Indigenous performance art and more to put on your fall dance card as early as this weekend.
- From a children’s museum expansion that started Sept. 7 to exhibits on costume design, animation and more, here are some things to check out at your local museums this fall.
Outdoors and travel
- Soak in the last rays of summer and take a charter out of Seattle’s Shilshole Bay Marina to catch salmon. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be an expert to “mooch” (make a catch)!
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
