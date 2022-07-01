Welcome to Fourth of July weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out this three-day weekend, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and the chances of eating a hot dog are likely high. If you’re wondering where to find the best wieners, we conducted a Seattle hot dog taste test so you don’t have to.
- Check out what the creator of the Seattle dog and four hot dog experts think makes the perfect Seattle dog so you’ll know just what to order when you come across one. (Think you know what makes the perfect Seattle dog? Tell us. Your responses might be used in a future story about what readers think constitutes the perfect Seattle dog.)
- Looking for a new brew? Here are two new Black-owned breweries — a rarity in the U.S. — breaking barriers and bringing craft beer to Seattle, one of the largest craft beer markets in the country.
- Make this light and refreshing recipe for shrimp skewers marinated in a spiced cilantro lime sauce and grilled with fresh pineapple for a hint of sweetness.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are four to choose from, including “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Official Competition.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Arts and community events
- Wondering where to see fireworks and other Fourth of July events this year? Here’s a list of the Puget Sound area’s July Fourth celebrations, organized by city.
- Enjoy a summer cooking class on grilling, a vintage car show, Seattle Center’s 37th Annual Naturalization Ceremony and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Check out these seven ways to explore Deception Pass State Park next time you visit.
- Take this 2.1-mile walk through Wallingford featuring eight murals, depicting everything from the Beatles on Abbey Road to the Fremont Troll and a litany of animals.
- How do you communicate with others when you don’t speak their language? Here are four translation apps and services tips for your next international trip.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.