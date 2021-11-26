Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in and making the most out of those Thanksgiving leftovers or going out (Apple Cup, anyone?), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Everett has Korean-fusion stuffed burritos that inspired a change of heart for our food writer Jackie Varriano. Plus, where to find cozy Filipino bites and a community-centered sandwich shop.

Wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? Make this recipe for warm, hearty chowder!

You don’t have to be an expert baker to make a pie for your loved ones this holiday season. Try these recipes for tasty pies suited for all baking abilities.

Movies and TV

Watch a Seattleite who makes Olympic National Park-inspired soaps compete for $10,000 on “Meet Your Makers Showdown.” The show begins streaming Saturday on discovery+.

Have family in town and looking for something to do after the big feast? Check out one of these six new movies at Seattle-area theaters.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

Fifty years ago this week, D.B. Cooper disappeared with $200,000. Dive into the lore with these four books.

Looking for a gift for your young reader? We had teens review these four hot YA titles.

Arts and community events