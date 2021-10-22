Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

We are in the heart of spooky season (mwahaha)! And if you’re craving some hauntingly good bites and sips, check out this list of Seattle-area places to try for Halloween eats.

Wandering hungrily through Pike Place Market but don’t want to wait in line at Mee Sum Pastry or Piroshky? Here are three yummy but much less crowded places you can hit up while you’re out.

If you haven’t started making soups yet this season, don’t worry, you still have time! Here’s a recipe for a hearty mushroom soup to warm you up during the chillier days.

Calling Puget Sound pie lovers: Do you have a go-to pie flavor? And do you have a favorite place you hit up to satisfy your pie fix? Let us know here! We’re gathering submissions to determine the Puget Sound area’s favorite pie flavor.

Movies and TV

The days are getting shorter … the air is getting cooler — and what better way to usher in Halloween’s spine-chilling time than with one of these scary movies.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

Check out this list of six brand new paperbacks, as fresh as crisp fall apples.

Arts and community events

This weekend, Washington residents can check out an arts-oriented campaign that invites participants to dream up solutions to the pandemic. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of saving Pike Place Market with this roundup of events. You can also check out our recommendations for where to see music, theater and more at the market.

Outdoors and travel