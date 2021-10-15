Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Want to make wings at home but don’t want to deal with the deep fryer? Try this recipe for crispy oven-baked wings.

Check out this local neighborhood if you’re in the mood for San Diego-style burritos, good chilly-weather soup or even goods from a pop-up bakery.

With the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season underway, celebrate with a watch party and impress your guests with these recipes for tater tot poutine and seafood dip.

If you would prefer not to cook but still want to enjoy Kraken-worthy food, check out the octopus at these three Seattle restaurants. Or if you’d rather just watch the cephalopod team on screen, visit one of these Seattle bars perfect for watching hockey.

Movies and TV

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more (spooky shows have arrived!).

Books

Want to freshen up your hockey knowledge or indulge in a hockey-based fiction tale? These five hockey books will do just the trick.

These six haunted house thrillers will surely set the mood for the season and get you ready for Halloween.

Arts and community events

With this weekend’s rain forecast, it may be the perfect time to seek some refuge in a museum. Henry Art Gallery is displaying these works by Seattle artist Barbara Earl Thomas and New York artist Derrick Adams in the “Packaged Black” exhibit. You can also check out Seattle Art Museum’s new $400 million art collection.

Searching for an interesting visual arts experience? Check out Wa Na Wari’s community art walk in Seattle’s Central District. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.

Wondering what to do or where to go to celebrate the fall season before Halloween? Check out this list of the Puget Sound area’s pumpkin patches, farms and fall-themed happenings. You could even visit this spooky Bates Motel replica in Queen Anne.

Outdoors and travel