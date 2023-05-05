Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to stay in with one of our critic’s new book recs or get out to see some theater, here’s our local guide of things to do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Check out one (or more!) of these six Rainier Beach restaurants that actively create community as well as providing tasty food.
- This quinoa harvest salad recipe, a go-to weekday meal for the author, is a versatile and creative way to get extra life out of your vegetables.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three to choose from, including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which kicks off the summer movie season.
Books
- From an autobiography from former tennis champion Billie Jean King to an award-winning novel, here are critic Moira Macdonald’s paperback picks to read this spring.
- Christy Harrison’s new book, “The Wellness Trap,” tackles the ugly underbelly of diet cultures, including fad diets, disordered eating and more.
Arts and community events
- Take this art walk in Rainier Beach to see seven sculptures whose stories highlight the way each of the artists worked to tie their artwork to the land and community.
- Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with one of these local celebrations — including a new three-day festival arriving in downtown Seattle.
- Start working your way through these five Seattle theater productions our arts critic recommends seeing in May.
- Featuring stunning designs, this production of “Sweeney Todd” at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre highlights the fantastic, the odd and everything in between in Sondheim’s murderous musical.
Outdoors and travel
- Kick off your next outdoors adventure with our ultimate guide to hiking, backpacking and camping in Washington.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
