Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- While inflation and an avian flu have the price of Thanksgiving skyrocketing, Seattle butcher shops, grocers and restaurants still offer loads of good options.
- Fall is definitely here in Seattle — and this beef and three-bean chili will immediately get you into the fall vibes.
- Looking to make a Southern classic? Few American dishes are more comforting than Brunswick stew, a motley mix of tomatoes, corn, beans and shredded meat.
- The best part of shrimp scampi is arguably the garlicky sauce. This recipe offers another take: Pillows of potato gnocchi are crisped in a skillet that is then used to cook the shrimp.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are six to choose from, including “Good Night Oppy” and “Armageddon Time.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and more.
Books
- Just in time for fall, Paperback Picks is back! Here are Moira Macdonald’s 10 recommendations for your paperback reading list.
Arts and community events
- Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The Northwest Chocolate Festival returns (in-person!), plus Disney on Ice, Seattle Night Market and more around the Puget Sound.
- A transformative encounter in cave temples inspired “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” composer Tan Dun, who will conduct his epic “Buddha Passion” as part of a Seattle Symphony mini-festival of his works Nov. 3-13.
Outdoors and travel
- Don’t let rain end your hiking season. Pacific Northwesterners know you have to go outside in winter; try these five family-friendly trails reachable from Seattle.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.