Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Just in time for fall, Paperback Picks is back! Here are Moira Macdonald’s 10 recommendations for your paperback reading list.

Arts and community events

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The Northwest Chocolate Festival returns (in-person!), plus Disney on Ice, Seattle Night Market and more around the Puget Sound.

A transformative encounter in cave temples inspired “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” composer Tan Dun, who will conduct his epic “Buddha Passion” as part of a Seattle Symphony mini-festival of his works Nov. 3-13.

Outdoors and travel

Don’t let rain end your hiking season. Pacific Northwesterners know you have to go outside in winter; try these five family-friendly trails reachable from Seattle.

Lifestyle