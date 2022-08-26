Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Our food writer found two very different options for fried fish and fried chicken in Kent that are sure to keep you coming back for more.

Take the flavors of summer with you into the fall and winter and make this flavorful peach and apricot jam recipe.

Make this recipe for the simplest lassi, a combination of yogurt, water and salt. It is an uncomplicated — yet multifaceted — libation that is many opposing things at once.

Movies and TV

Books

Check out this bookstore that resembles nothing so much as the grand antiquarian shops of Paris and London — a touch of European stateliness in Seattle.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Take a weekend trip to Ashland, which is known for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The town also has trendy restaurants and great outdoor recreation, and a few days there can be charming and exhilarating.

Lifestyle