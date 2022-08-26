Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Our food writer found two very different options for fried fish and fried chicken in Kent that are sure to keep you coming back for more.
- Take the flavors of summer with you into the fall and winter and make this flavorful peach and apricot jam recipe.
- Make this recipe for the simplest lassi, a combination of yogurt, water and salt. It is an uncomplicated — yet multifaceted — libation that is many opposing things at once.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are six to choose from, including George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Check out this bookstore that resembles nothing so much as the grand antiquarian shops of Paris and London — a touch of European stateliness in Seattle.
Arts and community events
- A comedy show featuring Asian American comics returns to the Emerald City, plus block parties, an ice cream festival and more Seattle-area fun in the next week.
- Check out Seattle’s live dating show “The Queer Agenda,” next “airing” Aug. 26 at Kremwerk.
- Here are five great reasons to see Seattle Asian Art Museum’s new exhibition.
Outdoors and travel
- Take a weekend trip to Ashland, which is known for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The town also has trendy restaurants and great outdoor recreation, and a few days there can be charming and exhilarating.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
