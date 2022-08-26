By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle

Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair. Vonnai Phair is the features producer at The Seattle Times.

Most Read Entertainment Stories