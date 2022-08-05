Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Check out these five money-saving meals for the whole family around Greater Seattle as inflation soars.
- The latest in Seattle’s red-hot pop-up scene covers the gamut, from “Seattle-style barbecue” to ricotta cake topped with the most perfect macerated strawberries.
- If you’re looking to indulge in peach season, this pie recipe — with a careful blend of spicy and sweet, plus a buttery crust — is a great way to do it.
- Impress your guests and make this recipe for French Custard Cake from the new cookbook “Everyday Cake.”
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are seven to choose from, including Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train.”
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Escape into a new world with what might be your next favorite poetry book.
Arts and community events
- There’s lots of fun to be had this week, with Seafair Weekend Festival, SLU Block Party, BritCon and more.
- KEXP will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free community concert this Saturday.
Outdoors and travel
- Nearly 100 fire lookout towers are still standing in the state. In hike-happy Western Washington, try eight treks to fire lookout towers this summer.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
