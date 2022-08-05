Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are seven to choose from, including Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train.”

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

Escape into a new world with what might be your next favorite poetry book.

Arts and community events

There’s lots of fun to be had this week, with Seafair Weekend Festival, SLU Block Party, BritCon and more.

KEXP will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free community concert this Saturday.

Outdoors and travel

Nearly 100 fire lookout towers are still standing in the state. In hike-happy Western Washington, try eight treks to fire lookout towers this summer.

Lifestyle