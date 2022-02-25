Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Looking for a new spot to grab lunch? Head to South Lake Union for two easy, delicious and affordable lunch options: Seattle’s only Lao food truck and a restaurant with over 100 lunch combinations.

Warm your belly and make a bowl of this creamy cauliflower polenta, or “elevated cauliflower mash.”

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel