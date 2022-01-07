Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

If you’re looking for some new bites to try, these Greenwood restaurants keep luring our food writer Jackie Varriano back, from crackle-crisp fried chicken to tender carnitas tacos.

“The best lasagna is made with béchamel, not ricotta”: If that sounds like an opinion you agree with or are curious about, try this creamy recipe for lasagna with béchamel sauce.

Movies and TV

Books

A new year brings a new stack of books (ideally). Here are Moira Macdonald’s six fresh paperback picks; mostly fiction, they’re all promising.

In the theme of the new year, check out these audiobooks that offer some hope in their affirmation that it is never too late to begin again.

Arts and community events

If game titles like Dungeons & Dragons and Settlers of Catan are on your favorites list, check out OrcaCon, the region’s tabletop games convention. Or check out a meditation nature walk, a cooking class with the Instant Pot or other in-person and virtual happenings in the Seattle area on that same post.

Dance the winter blues away at one of two Seattle music venues opening their doors again after nearly two years.

Outdoors and travel