Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re looking for some new bites to try, these Greenwood restaurants keep luring our food writer Jackie Varriano back, from crackle-crisp fried chicken to tender carnitas tacos.
- “The best lasagna is made with béchamel, not ricotta”: If that sounds like an opinion you agree with or are curious about, try this creamy recipe for lasagna with béchamel sauce.
Movies and TV
- Seattle’s very own Bosco gets a turn in the national spotlight when Season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” starts Friday — here’s how Bosco got her start and why she’s “looking forward to, yet apprehensive of, the exposure.”
- It’s no secret that Western Washington has had its fair share of winter weather already, and these eight winter films are perfect to stream as we wait for temperatures to rise. Or if you’re looking for something a little less chilly, here are 10 of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- A new year brings a new stack of books (ideally). Here are Moira Macdonald’s six fresh paperback picks; mostly fiction, they’re all promising.
- In the theme of the new year, check out these audiobooks that offer some hope in their affirmation that it is never too late to begin again.
Arts and community events
- If game titles like Dungeons & Dragons and Settlers of Catan are on your favorites list, check out OrcaCon, the region’s tabletop games convention. Or check out a meditation nature walk, a cooking class with the Instant Pot or other in-person and virtual happenings in the Seattle area on that same post.
- Dance the winter blues away at one of two Seattle music venues opening their doors again after nearly two years.
Outdoors and travel
- If you’re heading up to the mountains to ski or snowboard anytime soon (well, not through Snoqualmie, Stevens, White or Blewett passes — these will be closed through Saturday), make sure to note Crystal Mountain’s updated reservation policy.
- Tired of spending time and money to get your winter sports gear waxed? Here’s how to wax your own skis or snowboard for when you get back to the slopes.
