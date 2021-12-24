Welcome to the holiday weekend! Whether you’re staying in with loved ones or going out to enjoy this weekend’s coming snow (yes, really!), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days around Seattle.

Eats and drinks

Looking for a festive spot to grab a drink? Check out these five Seattle-area bars open for a holiday sip this weekend.

Want to dine outside of the house this Christmas? Or maybe you want to bring home a restaurant-quality meal? Here’s a list of Seattle-area restaurants offering advance-order Christmas feasts, or spots that will be open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.

Make this recipe for braised chickpeas and chard — it’s a great way to show off the tasty Ras el Hanout spice blend, and it only gets more flavorful as the dish matures.

Movies and TV

Books

Need an escape from the in-laws? Dive into one of our Seattle Times books writers’ favorite reads of 2021.

Arts and community events

Many holiday-themed events are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but don’t fear! We’ve gathered up a few recommendations of family-friendly Christmas activities to do over the holiday, plus other in-person and virtual happenings in the Seattle area.

Listen up, music fans! Check out 16 of the best Seattle albums of 2021.

Outdoors and travel