Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Seattle Times restaurant reviews are back! First up, if you’re planning on visiting Canlis anytime soon, here’s what to expect in a new era of celebrations at this storied Seattle spot.
- If you’re looking for a new restaurant to try, check out 25 new restaurant openings in the Eastside and beyond.
- With cremini mushrooms, ground lamb and a not-so-secret ingredient of kale, try this recipe for a twist on a traditional shepherd’s pie that is packed with flavor.
- If you’re planning on dining out and concerned about COVID-19 protocols, check out this list of Seattle-area bars and restaurants that are still requiring masks and proof of vaccination.
Movies and TV
- With cherry blossoms, baseball and hats, our movie critic picked nine spring films to stream or rent this season.
- Are you a fan of heist shows? We have some ideas about why there’re so popular. If Robin Hood narratives aren’t your cup of tea, here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Our book critic recommends a half-dozen new novels to dive into this spring, with settings ranging from contemporary New York to a family’s Chinese restaurant in Haven, Wisconsin.
Arts and community events
- Ring in spring at March of the Vegetables in Duvall, plus: Ocean Shores Razor Clam & Seafood Festival, French Fest and other happenings around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Want to take a dive? There’s a vibrant scuba diving scene around Puget Sound. Going underwater can be intimidating; here’s how to get started scuba diving around Seattle.
- International trips have always required extra planning, but with COVID-19 requirements, it might seem overwhelming. Here’s what to know and how to save money before your next international trip.
