Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

With cherry blossoms, baseball and hats, our movie critic picked nine spring films to stream or rent this season.

Are you a fan of heist shows? We have some ideas about why there’re so popular. If Robin Hood narratives aren’t your cup of tea, here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

Our book critic recommends a half-dozen new novels to dive into this spring, with settings ranging from contemporary New York to a family’s Chinese restaurant in Haven, Wisconsin.

Arts and community events

Ring in spring at March of the Vegetables in Duvall, plus: Ocean Shores Razor Clam & Seafood Festival, French Fest and other happenings around Seattle.

Outdoors and travel