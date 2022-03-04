Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Looking for something new to try? A Peruvian lamb dish in Pioneer Square and squid ink rice on Mercer Island made our food critic’s list of best recent bites in the Seattle area.
- Soup season isn’t over yet! This recipe for potato leek soup — creamy, smooth potatoes puréed with caramelized leeks and garlic, and finished off with rich heavy cream — is as tasty as it is easy to make.
Movies and TV
- If you’re a fan of “Bridgerton” or “The Bachelorette,” you’re in for a treat. In NBC’s “The Courtship,” airing March 6, Seattleite Nicole Remy will select from 16 eligible bachelors, all dressed in Regency-inspired finery and competing to impress.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- If you’re looking for a new book to dive into, Elizabeth George, author of a beloved series of British-set mysteries, recommends these books by T. Jefferson Parker and Harper Lee.
- We asked readers to share their favorite crime-fiction series featuring a female gumshoe. Here are their recommendations for nearly 50 of them. Happy reading!
Arts and community events
- A storytelling event highlighting female mariners at She Tells Sea Tales, plus: Whidbey Gardening Workshop, White Pass Winter Carnival and other happenings around Seattle.
- Not enough boys auditioned for “Mamma Mia!” at Seattle’s Roosevelt High School, so the school called the football team — and the result, running March 3-5 and 9-12, is joyful.
- Check out works of art created by individuals living with dementia and their care partners at Frye Art Museum’s “Art on the Mind: Ten Years of Creative Aging” exhibit, running now through April 3.
Outdoors and travel
- Headed to Mount Rainier in the next few weeks? Consider stopping in Eatonville, Elbe or Ashford en route for small-town charm, art, a cider or a hot soak.
