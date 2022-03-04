Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Looking for something new to try? A Peruvian lamb dish in Pioneer Square and squid ink rice on Mercer Island made our food critic’s list of best recent bites in the Seattle area.

Soup season isn’t over yet! This recipe for potato leek soup — creamy, smooth potatoes puréed with caramelized leeks and garlic, and finished off with rich heavy cream — is as tasty as it is easy to make.

Movies and TV

If you’re a fan of “Bridgerton” or “The Bachelorette,” you’re in for a treat. In NBC’s “The Courtship,” airing March 6, Seattleite Nicole Remy will select from 16 eligible bachelors, all dressed in Regency-inspired finery and competing to impress.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

If you’re looking for a new book to dive into, Elizabeth George, author of a beloved series of British-set mysteries, recommends these books by T. Jefferson Parker and Harper Lee.

We asked readers to share their favorite crime-fiction series featuring a female gumshoe. Here are their recommendations for nearly 50 of them. Happy reading!

Arts and community events

A storytelling event highlighting female mariners at She Tells Sea Tales, plus: Whidbey Gardening Workshop, White Pass Winter Carnival and other happenings around Seattle.

Not enough boys auditioned for “Mamma Mia!” at Seattle’s Roosevelt High School, so the school called the football team — and the result, running March 3-5 and 9-12, is joyful.

Check out works of art created by individuals living with dementia and their care partners at Frye Art Museum’s “Art on the Mind: Ten Years of Creative Aging” exhibit, running now through April 3.

Outdoors and travel