By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • A Filipino chef goes big with giant sandwiches that showcase family recipes, plus mouthwatering Peruvian roast chicken in Lynnwood.
  • Enjoy a “second breakfast” and make this recipe for coffee-rubbed steak. The coffee replicates the tannins you find in wine, and once it’s cooked, the crust formed by the coffee rub tenderizes the steak by sealing in moisture. 
  • If you’re shopping for plant-based milk alternatives like almond, oat, soy, coconut, pea or rice, should you swap them for the cow’s milk in your grocery cart? That depends.

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle

  • The Seattle Times is gathering responses from women for a special edition of The Mix. From finding community in the great outdoors to overcoming obstacles to entry in Washington’s green spaces, we’d love to hear the story of your connection to Mother Nature.
Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair. Vonnai Phair is the features producer at The Seattle Times.

Most Read Entertainment Stories