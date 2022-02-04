Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

A Filipino chef goes big with giant sandwiches that showcase family recipes, plus mouthwatering Peruvian roast chicken in Lynnwood.

Enjoy a “second breakfast” and make this recipe for coffee-rubbed steak. The coffee replicates the tannins you find in wine, and once it’s cooked, the crust formed by the coffee rub tenderizes the steak by sealing in moisture.

If you’re shopping for plant-based milk alternatives like almond, oat, soy, coconut, pea or rice, should you swap them for the cow’s milk in your grocery cart? That depends.

Movies and TV

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more — or give one of these three buzzy new cult shows on TV a try.

Books

This February, celebrate Black History Month with these newish books about the Black experience and contribution in America.

If you’re looking for a new book to dive into, Seattle’s Daniel James Brown, author of “The Boys in the Boat” and “Facing the Mountain,” chatted with The Seattle Times about what he’s reading right now.

Arts and community events

Arts, Beats + Lyrics comes to Seattle Feb. 5 for the first time in its 17-year history. The event combines visual arts, digital images, interactive installations, live music and cocktails.

Seattle Boat Show cruises into town for its 75th anniversary, plus: Black History Month events, a Mozart concert and other in-person and virtual happenings around Seattle.

Outdoors and travel

Want to head to the mountains with your infant or toddler? Here how to keep little ones warm on winter outings.

Lifestyle