Eats and drinks
- If you find yourself taking a trip down Interstate 5 and looking for something to eat, look no further. Check out Puyallup’s Guy Fieri-approved eats and decadent cakes by the slice.
- Try this elevated shrimp and grits recipe, a homage to recipe writer Danie Baker’s Louisiana grandma’s Southern cooking and the community they built around the table.
- Seattle may not be Paris, but there’s something undeniably enjoyable about sitting outside a cafe enjoying a hot drink. Here are five Seattle coffee shops where you can enjoy a cup of joe in the open air.
Movies and TV
- Watch “The Afterparty,” a funny murder mystery that follows a high school reunion, on Apple TV+ starting Friday. We talked with Everett-born filmmaker Chris Miller about the idea for the film and its inspiration.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Looking for the best new young adult novels to share with your followers on BookTok? We asked two teens to review four titles coming out this winter — and they cover everything from young love stories to a pandemic of “Superflu.”
Arts and community events
- Lunar New Year is Feb. 1. You can ring in the new year with this selection of Seattle-area in-person and virtual events. Or check out a 20-mile mountain bike ride, a guided nature walk exploring lichens and more.
- The entertainment spectacle that is Cirque du Soleil might not be where you’d expect to see that less is more. But here are three reasons “Alegría,” at Marymoor Park through March 13, exemplifies that adage.
Outdoors and travel
- If you’re heading outside, this walk is a great excuse to sample Seattle cupcakes, coffee, cookies and more.
Lifestyle
- Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! If you’re feeling creative, submit a Seattle-themed Valentine’s Day message. Seattle Times news artists will pick their favorites to illustrate for a collection of Valentine’s Day cards featured in the Feb. 13 edition of The Mix. Or, if you’re wanting to spread a little more love, share the story of your most memorable Valentine’s Day date, whether straight out of a fairy tale or just downright bad.
