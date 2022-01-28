Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Watch “The Afterparty,” a funny murder mystery that follows a high school reunion, on Apple TV+ starting Friday. We talked with Everett-born filmmaker Chris Miller about the idea for the film and its inspiration.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

Looking for the best new young adult novels to share with your followers on BookTok? We asked two teens to review four titles coming out this winter — and they cover everything from young love stories to a pandemic of “Superflu.”

Arts and community events

Lunar New Year is Feb. 1. You can ring in the new year with this selection of Seattle-area in-person and virtual events. Or check out a 20-mile mountain bike ride, a guided nature walk exploring lichens and more.

The entertainment spectacle that is Cirque du Soleil might not be where you’d expect to see that less is more. But here are three reasons “Alegría,” at Marymoor Park through March 13, exemplifies that adage.

Outdoors and travel

If you’re heading outside, this walk is a great excuse to sample Seattle cupcakes, coffee, cookies and more.

Lifestyle