Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

J. Kenji López-Alt, the celebrated cookbook author and recent Seattle transplant, says Seattle bagels are “just as good as any in New York” — here are his top five local bagel spots.

If you’re looking for new eats to try, take a bite out of winter with swanky ice cream flavors at the Swanky Scoop pop-up, or heat things up with giant-size nontraditional tacos at Lifted Taco in Woodinville.

Shakshuka isn’t just for breakfast anymore. Make this original pasta dish that takes its inspiration from the Northern African breakfast dish, elevating your usual pasta and red sauce with some spice and eggs.

If you’re craving something sweet, try this recipe for Winnie the Pooh hot-cocoa bombs made by Roxie Star, a self-taught baker who creates adorable cakes and treats.

Movies and TV

Books

Still January? Check. Still pandemic? Check. Need a new book? Check, check, check. Visit a local indie bookstore — they’re probably having a post-holiday slump, too — and pick up one of these six brand-new paperbacks.

Arts and community events

If you’ve been itching to travel, visit the cultures of the world in our own backyard at Kent’s International Guitar Night. Or check out Whim W’Him’s winter dance series, a class on houseplants or other in-person and virtual happenings in the Seattle area on that same post.

Since 1995, Seattle’s SOIL Gallery has been powered by an ever-mutating membership body of local artists who manage and guide all aspects of its work. Its current exhibits running through Jan. 29 reflect the environmental, political and health anxieties of our time.

Outdoors and travel