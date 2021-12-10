Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out (make sure to bring a raincoat), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Cozy up with this recipe for spinach and artichoke dip.

A speakeasy-inspired bar with $70 cocktails opened downtown, and you may not be able to get a reservation for weeks. Plus, here are eight other Seattle-area bar openings.

Want to dine outdoors but still stay warm? Check out these 10 Seattle-area restaurants that offer a cozy winter outdoor dining experience.

Movies and TV

In 1991, Nirvana played a show at the Paramount Theatre. This Sunday, the concert film, “Nirvana – Live at the Paramount,” is being shown for the first time at its original venue.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

Interested in the Seattle Kraken? Expand your interests and check out these five top-shelf hockey audiobooks.

Arts and community events

There’s a new market popping up in the Chinatown International District this weekend, and everyone’s invited to the party. The upscale pop-up shop known as Pylon Market combines art, food and shopping into a single location.

It’s time to break out the skates! Here are some Seattle-area ice rinks open this winter, including Bellevue Ice Rink. Or check out Jingle Bell Run, a selection of holiday markets or other in-person and virtual happenings in the Seattle area.

Outdoors and travel