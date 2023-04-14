By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! From outdoors adventures that don’t sacrifice comfy lodging to making your own tacos, here’s our local guide of things to do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

  • David Schmader, longtime Seattle writer, performer and Stranger staffer, watched just about every movie and TV show with ties to the Northwest for his new book, “Filmlandia.”

Arts and community events

Outdoors and Travel

Lifestyle

Sarah-Mae McCullough: smccullough@seattletimes.com; Sarah-Mae McCullough is the Seattle Times features producer

Most Read Entertainment Stories