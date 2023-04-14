Welcome to the weekend! From outdoors adventures that don’t sacrifice comfy lodging to making your own tacos, here’s our local guide of things to do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Our three food writers traipsed all over Western Washington on the lookout for delicious tacos and even better deals on Taco Tuesday. Here are five favorites for under $5.

Sure, there are great tacos all over our region, but you might prefer a taco night right at home — here’s how to build your perfect taco with the best Seattle-area components.

If you still need restaurant ideas, check out our roll call of new openings around Greater Seattle, including some superstar chefs coming to Bellevue, an Iranian cafe in Kirkland and a carnitas spot in Burien.

Movies and TV

Books

David Schmader, longtime Seattle writer, performer and Stranger staffer, watched just about every movie and TV show with ties to the Northwest for his new book, “Filmlandia.”

Arts and community events

Whether you’re in it for the ride, the barbecue competition or the fair food (scones, anyone?), come celebrate spring with an extended edition of Puyallup’s classic Spring Fair, open April 13-16 and 20-23 this year.

Check out “Nobody Lives Here,” a new exhibit at Wing Luke Museum that sheds light on the Chinatown International District before Interstate 5.

Outdoors and Travel

You don’t have to choose between a spa day and a day in the woods. These three Washington adventures pair outdoors fun with comfy indoor lodging.

Lifestyle