Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and Drinks

From gluten-free fried chicken and spicy Szechuan fish to crispy tofu, here are the 10 best dishes our food writer had on the Neighborhood Eats beat this year

What is rum cake, you may ask? Well, it is a yellow cake enhanced with dark rum and soaked in a buttered rum sauce, making this dessert a perfect holiday treat.

Movies and TV

Books

The most enthusiastic conversations about literature in Seattle happen at Magus Books every day. Now, the store has opened a new location in Wallingford.

Arts and community events

Enjoy snowfall every night in Bellevue at Snowflake Lane, plus holiday lights open over Christmas weekend, looking ahead to New Year’s Eve and more.

Known best for performing Bach on the marimba in unexpected venues, Seattle musician Erin Jorgensen’s latest show is in a former auto body shop in Ballard.

Outdoors and travel

It doesn’t take any skill to go sledding. If you want to go beyond Gas Works on your next snow day, try these spots for an elevated sledding or tubing experience.

Lifestyle