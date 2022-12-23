Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and Drinks
- From gluten-free fried chicken and spicy Szechuan fish to crispy tofu, here are the 10 best dishes our food writer had on the Neighborhood Eats beat this year
- What is rum cake, you may ask? Well, it is a yellow cake enhanced with dark rum and soaked in a buttered rum sauce, making this dessert a perfect holiday treat.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are six to choose from, including “Babylon” and “The Whale.”
- From soul-searing dramas to clever animated films to norm-defying releases and more, here are the movies that dazzled Times critics in 2022.
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu and other services.
Books
- The most enthusiastic conversations about literature in Seattle happen at Magus Books every day. Now, the store has opened a new location in Wallingford.
Arts and community events
- Enjoy snowfall every night in Bellevue at Snowflake Lane, plus holiday lights open over Christmas weekend, looking ahead to New Year’s Eve and more.
- Known best for performing Bach on the marimba in unexpected venues, Seattle musician Erin Jorgensen’s latest show is in a former auto body shop in Ballard.
Outdoors and travel
- It doesn’t take any skill to go sledding. If you want to go beyond Gas Works on your next snow day, try these spots for an elevated sledding or tubing experience.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
