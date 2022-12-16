Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and Drinks

Champagne was once reserved for royalty, but these four Seattle-area Champagne bars prove that bubbles are for anyone, anytime.

Once you’ve fried the perfect latke (and these recipes help!), you have a canvas to create anything your heart desires. Check out our topping suggestions for this traditional Hanukkah treat.

Movies and TV

Books

Our book critic recommends these 2022 crime books she read this year, and suggests a few mysteries she’s looking forward to reading in 2023.

Titles on this year’s recommended gift/wish list for gardeners include richly illustrated volumes that inspire, inform and just might instigate a garden makeover.

Arts and community events

Enjoy one of the only nights Pacific Bonsai Museum is open for public viewing in the dark, plus a holiday breakfast baking class, the 2022 Holiday Jam and more.

Outdoors and travel

You can be a four-season camper in Washington despite the snow. We asked outdoors experts for their tips that may help you warm up to the idea of winter camping.

Lifestyle