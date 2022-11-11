Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Check out the 11 best eats of 2022 from Seattle Times restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement.
- If you’re looking for a new place to eat, our critic Tan Vinh says Triumph Valley is the best dim sum in the Seattle area.
- Here are seven big bar and tasting room openings in Seattle and on the Eastside, plus 21 brand-new Greater Seattle restaurants.
- Make this cheesecake recipe — it takes time, but it’ll be worth every minute.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three to choose from, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
- Here’s a look at this week’s top shows and movies coming out on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and other services.
Books
- From a heartfelt memoir to a look at Indigenous history through entertainment, add these 9 must-listen audiobooks to your playlist this month.
Arts and community events
- The Freakout Festival returns to introduce you to new music, plus Morbid Curiositease, Salmon Fest and more events around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Is snowmobiling on your winter sports bucket list? You can’t hop right into the Washington backcountry, but here’s what you need to know about snowmobiling to get started this winter.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
