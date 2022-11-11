Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

From a heartfelt memoir to a look at Indigenous history through entertainment, add these 9 must-listen audiobooks to your playlist this month.

Arts and community events

The Freakout Festival returns to introduce you to new music, plus Morbid Curiositease, Salmon Fest and more events around Seattle.

Outdoors and travel

Is snowmobiling on your winter sports bucket list? You can’t hop right into the Washington backcountry, but here’s what you need to know about snowmobiling to get started this winter.

Lifestyle