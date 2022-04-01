Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

Local teen Kai Vanderlip founded a project to bring books about the incarceration of Japanese Americans to schools. Try these books to teach young kids about the incarceration of Japanese Americans.

Arts and community events

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, April 3. Check out the artists with Seattle-area ties up for Grammy Awards this year.

Support Ukraine at the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide, plus: Tulip Town, Monster Jam and other happenings around Seattle.

Outdoors and travel

Warmer weather is on the way in Washington, and wildflowers will soon bloom around the region. From the Olympics to the Cascades, consider these five spring and summer hikes.

A lot of the traditional hotel experience has changed during the pandemic — for better or worse. Here’s what to know before your next vacation.

Lifestyle