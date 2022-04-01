Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re heading up north to be amongst the tulips, check out Seattle Times food critic Tan Vinh’s recommendations on where you can get the best burrito and more in Skagit Valley.
- Plump pieces of crispy karaage on Capitol Hill; proper Louisiana-style in Ballard; and Korean with some serious spice in Kirkland — check out three new places for fried chicken in Seattle and Kirkland. And if that’s not enough chicken for you, the menu at this new Phinney Ridge spot includes chicken on a stick.
- Cheap and easy may not be the first words that come to mind when you think of coq au vin, but with a bottle of Two Buck Chuck and some ingredients, you can make a plentiful meal with this easy coq au vin recipe.
Movies and TV
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Local teen Kai Vanderlip founded a project to bring books about the incarceration of Japanese Americans to schools. Try these books to teach young kids about the incarceration of Japanese Americans.
Arts and community events
- The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, April 3. Check out the artists with Seattle-area ties up for Grammy Awards this year.
- Support Ukraine at the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide, plus: Tulip Town, Monster Jam and other happenings around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Warmer weather is on the way in Washington, and wildflowers will soon bloom around the region. From the Olympics to the Cascades, consider these five spring and summer hikes.
- A lot of the traditional hotel experience has changed during the pandemic — for better or worse. Here’s what to know before your next vacation.
Lifestyle
- Tell us your experiences, stories and history on the block of 23rd and Union in Seattle. It could run in a special edition of our Sunday section, The Mix.
