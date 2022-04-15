Welcome to Easter weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out to find the Easter bunny or an egg or two, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more. For a local connection, consider “Halo” on Paramount+, which features successful Seattle-born actor Jen Taylor as the AI character Cortana.

Looking for a new movie to see at the multiplex? Check out what our reviewers have to say about the third “Fantastic Beasts” and “Father Stu.”

Books

Curl up with a new mystery book. Here are the top mystery series set in the past, as recommended by our readers.

Arts and community events

Celebrate Easter with these Seattle-area Easter egg hunts, plus: Seattle Center’s 60th anniversary, Downtown Issaquah Wine & ArtWalk and other fun around Seattle.

The Seattle International Film Festival is running through April 24. Check out the offerings with local ties and a conversation with SIFF director Beth Barrett about what’s different for the 2022 festival.

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle