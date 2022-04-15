Welcome to Easter weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out to find the Easter bunny or an egg or two, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- It’s spring, Seattle! It’s time to get out and brunch! Dutch babies, chicken and waffles, a take on Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap and more await at these three bountiful brunches.
- Make this quick, simple and flavorful recipe for miso glazed pork chop, an homage to niku miso and the smothered pork chops the author grew up eating.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more. For a local connection, consider “Halo” on Paramount+, which features successful Seattle-born actor Jen Taylor as the AI character Cortana.
- Looking for a new movie to see at the multiplex? Check out what our reviewers have to say about the third “Fantastic Beasts” and “Father Stu.”
Books
- Curl up with a new mystery book. Here are the top mystery series set in the past, as recommended by our readers.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate Easter with these Seattle-area Easter egg hunts, plus: Seattle Center’s 60th anniversary, Downtown Issaquah Wine & ArtWalk and other fun around Seattle.
- The Seattle International Film Festival is running through April 24. Check out the offerings with local ties and a conversation with SIFF director Beth Barrett about what’s different for the 2022 festival.
Outdoors and travel
- If you’re craving a wild (albeit wet) outdoors adventure, here’s how to get started canyoneering in Washington.
- Taking an overnight flight soon? Here’s how to arrive at your destination rested and relaxed.
Lifestyle
- Tell us your experiences, stories and history on the block of 23rd and Union in Seattle. It could run in a special edition of our Sunday section, The Mix.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.