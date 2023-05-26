Welcome to the long weekend! From trying Seattle’s best new seafood spot to exploring one of the region’s largest arts and music festivals, here’s your local guide for days ahead.

Eats and drinks

A place for fresh, local, super-tasty seafood that’s casual, accessible and affordable? Food critic Bethany Jean Clement finds a thing the city’s been missing.

Food writer Jackie Varriano suggests trying out the dinner options at this very cool South Whidbey speak-easy in the back of a yarn store (ideally, before 6 p.m., she notes).

Movies and TV

“You Hurt My Feelings” is the kind of intimate movie in which we hang out with the main characters, watching as they go through the kind of angst we might know, our reviewer writes.

While we probably didn’t need this live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” its impeccable cast helps it stand on its own two legs, our reviewer writes.

Books

Arts critic Moira Macdonald recommends these six new books — all of which can also help you fill out your Summer Book Bingo card.

If you like Colleen Hoover but have already burned through her books, try these four similar titles from other authors.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Explore the newly mapped trails in Seattle’s largest contiguous forest: the West Duwamish Greenbelt.

A Pacific Northwest weekend getaway doesn’t have to mean camping. Check out these eight lodges with uniquely PNW charms.

Lifestyle