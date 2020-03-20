ArtsFund, along with a coalition of arts organizations, is working to launch an emergency relief fund for arts organizations in King County.

So far, the group has raised $1.5 million for what it’s calling the COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief Fund, according to a news release from ArtsFund, the Seattle-based nonprofit that raises raises money for, and disburses funds to, arts organizations.

The goal of the fund is to enable arts and cultural organizations to maintain essential functions and core staff through the current coronavirus economic crisis, so they can reopen when possible, according to ArtsFund. The 118 arts organizations that are part of ArtsFund’s cultural partners network are eligible to receive funds.

To help individual artists, ArtsFund says it’s working with Artist Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to helping artists in Washington state. Artist Trust’s COVID-19 Artist Trust Relief Fund, which is launching Friday, has raised $292,000 so far; that fund will be used for rapid response grants to help artists with immediate and vital needs, according to the ArtsFund news release.