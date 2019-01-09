MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jewelry, clothing and other Elvis Presley-related memorabilia have been sold at auction in Tennessee.
Elvis Presley Enterprises says the auction at The Guest House Graceland netted more than $600,000 Tuesday on what would have been his 84th birthday. The Guest House is a hotel located steps from the Graceland home, where the singer lived in Memphis.
Graceland says a red velvet shirt likely worn on stage by Presley at a 1956 show in Tupelo, Mississippi, sold for $37,500. A gold and diamond ring that Presley wore on stage and gave to his father sold for $30,000. A ring Presley gave to singer J.D. Sumner sold for $22,500.
A winter ski jacket and a “Love Me Tender” theater lobby standee also were sold.
Presley died in Memphis in 1977. He was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo.