CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s actors union has revoked the membership of two performers after they took part in a briefing in Washington on proposed constitutional changes that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to extend his rule.

The union on Tuesday accused Khaled Abol Naga, also known as Kal Naga, and Amr Waked of treason. Both actors are based in the United States, and have appeared in American and Middle Eastern films and TV series.

They joined Democratic congressman Tom Malinowski and others in a briefing this week on proposed changes that would further enshrine the military’s role in politics and potentially allow el-Sissi to stay in power until 2034.

Critics of the proposals argue that Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism eight years after a pro-democracy uprising toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak.