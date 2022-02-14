SAN DIEGO — Citing a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder has postponed his Tuesday concert at The Magnolia in San Diego and his Thursday concert at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Both shows with his new band, The Earthlings, have been rescheduled. The Magnolia performance will now take place Feb. 27, while the YouTube Theater date has been pushed back to Feb. 25.

The postponed concerts were announced Monday on Vedder’s social media pages and in a statement released by his record company. The statement did not specify which member of his band or touring crew contracted COVID. For now, their Feb. 21-23 Seattle concerts are scheduled to go on as scheduled.

“We have been following COVID protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party,” the statement read. “The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care.”

The most recent performance on Vedder’s tour with The Earthlings took place Thursday in Chicago. There were no scheduled shows between that and Tuesday night’s now-postponed San Diego gig at The Magnolia, which until 2019 was known as the East County Performing Arts Center.

Previously purchased tickets for the San Diego and Los Angeles concerts will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend on the new dates can obtain refunds at point of purchase.

