Soon after Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour began, another era has come to an end.

Singer Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have reportedly split after six years together. The “Midnights” artist, 33, and the “Conversations With Friends” star, 32, broke up a few weeks ago, Entertainment Tonight reported Saturday.

Without citing any sources, ET also noted that the breakup “was not dramatic” and that “the relationship had just run its course.” Representatives for Swift and Alwyn did not immediately respond Sunday to the Los Angeles Times’ requests for comment.

Swift began seeing Alwyn in 2016 after dating several big names in the entertainment industry, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, John Mayer and Harry Styles. In her 2020 documentary, “Miss Americana,” the pop musician said she was attracted to the less-famous Alwyn because of his “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life.”

“My relationship (with Alwyn) for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Swift said in October while promoting the “Midnights” track “Lavender Haze.”

“This song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Advertising

During their relationship, Alwyn helped Swift write some songs under the alias William Bowery, who was most recently credited on “Sweet Nothing” from the Grammy winner’s latest studio album. He also worked on a handful of tracks from Swift’s last two records, “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

“We did it under the name William Bowery. Very fancy. It sounds like a kind of Agatha Christie character that should be wearing a monocle with a big mustache,” Alwyn recently told talk-show host Kelly Clarkson.

“We chose to do it so the people first and foremost would listen to the music before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” he added.

Reports of the breakup surfaced about a week before Swift is set to travel to Tampa, Florida — the fourth city on her sold-out Eras tour. Alwyn most recently appeared opposite “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey in the critically acclaimed medieval comedy “Catherine Called Birdy.”

____