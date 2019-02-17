NEW YORK (AP) — Don Cheadle delivered some political messages along with jokes as he hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.
The actor sported a T-shirt that said “Protect Trans Kids” as he introduced musical guest Gary Clark Jr.
And in closing Saturday’s show, Cheadle wore a jersey with the former Soviet Union’s initials on the front, while the back bore the name “Trump” and the number 45 — as in the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted Sunday there’s “nothing funny” about “SNL.” Saturday’s show also featured Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Burien rapper Travis Thompson signs major-label deal with Epic Records
- How not to run anyone over with a dinosaur: The Burke Museum moves into its new digs VIEW
- 6 movies open Feb. 15; our reviewers weigh in
- These books-turned-movies — including 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' — are coming to screens near you
- The Dip delivers smoldering sophomore album with 2-night Neumos blowout
The Republican president called the show “tired” and criticized TV networks for what he called “total Republican hit jobs.”
Cheadle earned an Academy Award nomination for 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda.” His other films include “Traffic,” ”Crash” and some “Avengers” movies.