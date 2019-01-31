NEW YORK (AP) — For Grammy-nominated singer Joe, singing the hit song R. Kelly wrote and produced for him is out of the question.
Joe says in a statement to The Associated Press that he no longer performers the song “More & More,” a Top 20 R&B song released in 2003.
He says, “No music or intellectual property is worth being inconsiderate to the feelings or pain of others.”
In the wake of renewed focus on multiple sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly — which he denies — some performers are denouncing songs the R&B hitmaker created with them.
Jennifer Hudson just removed two songs R. Kelly wrote for her from some streaming platforms, including YouTube and Apple Music. Both Lady Gaga and Celine Dion removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services.