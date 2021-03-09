After it first aired on Sunday, “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” generated global news because of what Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey about how they were treated by Britain’s royal family. The special was watched in the U.S. by 17.8 million viewers, which CBS says is, “the largest prime-time audience for any entertainment special during the current 2020-2021 season, and for any entertainment special since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020.”

So, to the surprise of no one, CBS is going to air the special again. After all, it’s not every day that a network interview launches nonstop conversation the way this one has. In the interview, the first sit-down session featuring Harry and Meghan since the couple abandoned the royal life in Britain and relocated to the U.S., Meghan, who is biracial, alleged that someone in the royal family raised concerns about how dark the skin of the couple’s child might be.

In addition, the special included allegations that the royals declined to offer security protection for Harry and Meghan once they decided to move, and that their son, Archie, wouldn’t be given a title, in a break from tradition. Meghan spoke of feeling so isolated and unsupported among the royal family that she had thoughts of ending her life.

Both Harry and Meghan also expressed frustration with the power of the British media, which recalled how Harry’s late mother, Diana, had been hounded by the press.

As criticisms of the royal family continued to escalate in the wake of the TV interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday. Issued by the Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, the statement read:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will be rebroadcast from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 12 on CBS.