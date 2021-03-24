COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say a repairman died while working on a steel column that is part of a massive sculpture in the city of Herning.

Jutland region police said the 46-year-old man was performing maintenance work on the sculpture, titled “Elia,” and was nearing the top of the 32-meter-high (105-feet-high) column when the crane operator hoisting him up lost radio contact late Tuesday afternoon.

A rescue operation with another crane ended when the repairman was found suspended on the column and declared dead by a doctor at the site.

Police said it remained unclear whether the man died of a medical condition or an accident related to his work.

“Elia,” created by Swedish-Danish sculptor Ingvar Cronhammar, was inaugurated in 2001. It consists of a spherical central dome with a diameter of 60 meters (200 feet) and four tall columns. A tube in the center of the sculpture is designed randomly blast flames some eight meters (26 feet ) into the air at intervals.

Danish media said it wasn’t the first time a person had died in connection with the artwork, part of the collection of the Herning Museum of Contemporary Art.

In 2016, a 21-year-old man died after falling from the dome, and later the same year a woman died the same way. As a result, a safety net was installed around the sculpture.