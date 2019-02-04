LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer Demi Lovato has deleted her Twitter account following criticism that she was laughing at memes about 21 Savage.
The Grammy-nominated rapper was taken into federal immigration custody in the Atlanta area early Sunday. An official says the rapper is a British citizen who overstayed his visa and is also has a felony conviction.
Lovato had tweeted: “So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.” She later clarified she wasn’t laughing “at anyone getting deported.”
The rapper Wale tweeted he didn’t get the joke and rapper Migos wrote it wasn’t funny.
Some users thought it was wrong for others to criticize Lovato, who was hospitalized in July following a drug overdose.