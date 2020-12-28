Longtime “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick McGlashan has reportedly died at age 33.

The TV star died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, TMZ reported, citing confirmations from both a medical examiner and from McGlashan’s family. Authorities have not released a cause of death for McGlashan.

A veteran fisherman and crabber, McGlashan joined Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” in 2013. The series centers on the high-leverage efforts of fishermen who venture out to sea and risk their lives to haul in crabs.

Discovery describes McGlashan in an online biography as a deck boss known for his “witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until its done.”

“He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly,” the description says.

McGlashan battled drug and alcohol addiction during his life. His struggles led to him being removed from his boat during the 13th season of “Deadliest Catch.” He attended rehab at the time.

The star grew up in Akutan, Alaska, and was just 13 when he got his start as a crabber on the Bering Sea, according to Discovery.

His death comes less than five months after another “Deadliest Catch” cast member, deckhand Mahlon Reyes, died at age 38, with TMZ reporting at the time that he suffered a heart attack.